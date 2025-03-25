BREAKING: Georgia Hires Former Jaguars Assistant
A former Jacksonville Jaguars staff member has found a new role.
The Georgia Bulldogs announced the hiring of former Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher as an offensive assistant on Tuesday, marking a move to the college ranks for the former run game coordinator.
Rauscher spent the last three seasons as Doug Pederson's offensive line coach, overseeing a unit that helped launch the Jaguars to the playoffs and an AFC South title in 2022.
After a collapse during the 2023 season and then a 4-13 record in 2024, the Jaguars hit reset on their coaching staff and football operations. Pederson was fired on Jan. 6 and the Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their new head coach later that month.
Following Coen's official hire, the Jaguars refitted their coaching staff and ended up hiring Shaun Sarrett as their new offensive line coach. Sarrett shared a staff with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski in Minnesota, making him an obvious fit to replace Rauscher under Coen's leadership.
"Yeah, Shaun brings a lot to the table in terms of, once again, football-wise, the same thing I talked about with the coaching staff, whether it's schematic, philosophically football-wise, the alignment there from Liam all the way to myself and down throughout the staff, but also the type of guy he is, the energy he brings, the relationships he forms with players, the relationships he forms with staff," Udinski said last month.
"You're going to get a genuine, hard-working, caring guy that's going to go above and beyond just like hopefully the rest of us will, to bring out the best in the players and each of us as staff members."
The Jaguars signed four new offensive linemen in free agency in Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, and Fred Johnson, and there is now new leadership to develop them.
"The great thing about our relationship and kind of having that foundation there is he can be honest with me, I can be honest with him," Udinski said.
"I'm not going to be perfect and I'm not going to pretend to be perfect, so you need to have those relationships and open an honest communication, so that way people can tell you when I screw something up or misspeak it. Thankfully, I can lean heavily on Shaun to do that for me."
