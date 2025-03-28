BREAKING: Jaguars Waive Offensive Lineman
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another move along the offensive line.
The Jaguars announced Friday they have waived backup offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, who was signed to the practice squad last December.
Dieter was one of seven players the Jaguars signed to a Reserve/Futures contract in February, which took place before the Jaguars hired general manager James Gladstone. Head coach Liam Coen was in his first weeks as head coach at the time.
The Jaguars have made major moves along the offensive line this offseason, signing four new offensive linemen in free agency in Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, and Fred Johnson. Mekari and Hainsey are expected to start at right guard and center in 2025.
"I do think that we answered some questions there with our decisions here in pro-free agency, addressing both center and guard, as well as the tackle position," Gladstone said earlier this month.
"Clearly by signing three of those players, and that being the most at any one position over the course of the free agent window, we're setting the standard for what we're actually looking to do and that doesn't count offensive line out of the equation in the draft either. But at the same time, that's another position that does have attrition throughout the course of a season, so we'll never feel like we've got enough.”
Even with the new additions along the offensive line, the Jaguars have been a popular team in mock drafts to take an offensive lineman at No. 5 overall.
The Jaguars seem to have their starting offensive line set for 2025, with two new starters and three holdovers from the last regime.
Still, Jacksonville has made the offensive line such an intense focus during the 2025 offseason that no additions to the unit should be discounted at this point.
“I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right? I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees," Coen said at his opening press conference.
"I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
