BREAKING: Jaguars Sign Former Eagles Offensive Lineman
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another depth addition to their offensive line.
After signing three offensive linemen during the first wave of NFL free agency last week, the Jaguars have now added a fourth in Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After serving as a key depth piece to the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run, Johnson is now set to compete for a spot on the Jaguars' roster. He joins Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey and Chuma Edoga as offensive line additions this offseason.
A former Florida Gator, Johnson spend the first three years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in 23 games and starting eight.
Johnson appeared in five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before signing with the Eagles in 2023. In two years with the Eagles, he appeared in 34 regular season games and five playoff games.
Johnson was a starter for the Eagles in 2024 when they faced injuries, starting six games during the regular season.
Jacksonville made it clear at the start of the offseason the offensive line would be amongst the team's top priorities, and adding two starters and two backups makes it clear they wanted to fulfill their promise.
"I do think that we answered some questions there with our decisions here in pro-free agency, addressing both center and guard, as well as the tackle position," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week.
"Clearly by signing three of those players, and that being the most at any one position over the course of the free agent window, we're setting the standard for what we're actually looking to do and that doesn't count offensive line out of the equation in the draft either. But at the same time, that's another position that does have attrition throughout the course of a season, so we'll never feel like we've got enough.”
The Jaguars appear to have their starting five offensive linemen and some key depth at the tackle positions now, which could spell bad news for second-year offensive tackle Javon Foster. Foster didn't get much run as a rookie, and now he has seen the Jaguars add serious depth to the position ahead of Year 2.
