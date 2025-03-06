Latest Mock Draft Has Jaguars Taking Star Wide Receiver
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Now that the Jaguars have everything set with their head coach and general manager, the team will now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will have top picks in all of the rounds of the draft. We know that the Jaguars will not be taking a quarterback in the early rounds.
The Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen should want to take offensive talent in the early rounds of the draft in April. Coen is an offensive mind that knows how to develop talent on the offensive side of the ball. In his first draft class, we should lean on what he knows most.
One latest mock draft has the Jaguars taking another star wide receiver in the 1st-round in next month's draft.
NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein has the Jaguars taking wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan out of the University of Arizona.
"The Jaguars are all in on Trevor Lawrence, adding another weapon on the perimeter to create their own version of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins," said Zierlein.
McMillan had a great college career and an excellent senior season. He is one of the best playmakers in his draft class.
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins," added Zierlein.
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
The Jaguars will have a dynamic duo at the receiver position if they are able to land McMillan next month.
