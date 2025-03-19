One Player Set to Step Up for the Jaguars In 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone to work on fixing their roster this offseason after multiple subpar seasons forced their hand. The Jaguars know they must have a productive offseason to turn things around quickly. They need better health and a better roster next season.
The Jaguars let go of multiple well-known players whose performance no longer matched the size of their contract. Jacksonville can potentially be one of the better teams in the AFC South. However, Jacksonville still needs help in many positions and must stay healthy.
The Pro Football Network recently released a list of players they believe will take the next step for their respective teams. They believe that the player for the Jaguars who will step up for the season is tight end Brenton Strange. He has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL physical.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made several changes to their offense this offseason, including trading wide receiver Christian Kirk and releasing tight end Evan Engram. Jacksonville added former Commanders wideout Dyami Brown, who will join a receiving corps that features Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, and Parker Washington," PFN said.
"The loss of Engram is arguably bigger. He posted a career-high 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023. He was one of Trevor Lawrence’s preferred targets again in 2024 before his season was cut short after nine games. Now, the Jaguars will turn to Brenton Strange, their 2023 second-round pick out of Penn State."
PFN noted that Strange now has the opportunity to become a significant contributor. After finishing last season with 40 completions and just over 400 receiving yards, Strange could be primed to take on a more expandable role in the Jaguars' offense next season.
"Strange has made 14 starts over two seasons. His role as a rookie was minimal, but he made strides in 2024, particularly after Engram went down. He caught 40 passes for 411 yards and two scores on 53 targets. He posted a catch rate over expected of +5.1. There is a youth movement brewing at the skill positions in Jacksonville, and Strange’s play suggests he’ll have a big role in 2025," PFN said.
