Jaguars TE Brenton Strange Sounds Off on Potential
The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned the page on the story of Evan Engram and have opened a new chapter on tight end Brenton Strange. Strange looks to be the tight end to build around, as the former second-round pick is likely to be the primary tight end for the 2025 season.
His blocking abilities last season were very impressive, on top of setting a new career high in receptions and receiving yards. Through his first two seasons in the league, Strange has played backup, but now, it is his time to step up to the plate.
With a bigger role comes a ton of different emotions for Strange. However, he believes he has a ton to grow into as a tight end and looks to tap into that this season.
"I think I have a lot of untapped potential and obviously that comes with reps, that comes with growth," Strange said, joining John Oehser on the O-Zone Podcast. "There were spurts last year where I felt like I did a really good job in the receiving game and being there for the team. Being a reliable pass catcher, I think I have room to grow."
Strange is still very new to the National Football League, having debuted a few seasons ago. Going into his third year at age 24, the growth will continue to develop in the field. It is important this season that the Jaguars find ways to let Strange thrive.
"I have room to grow everywhere, not just as a receiver," Strange said. "Being a blocker, being a leader on this team, I have so much more room to grow, and I'm excited for that. It's going to be challenging, but I'm up for the challenge. I know I'm capable."
The Jaguars are looking for growth out of all their young stars, not just Strange. But given that Strange has a few years under his belt and is still at a young age, the developments will continue until he reaches his full potential.
He has moldable traits both as a young man and as a player. It will just need to shine through if the Jaguars want to have success this upcoming campaign.
To get our updates for the Jaguars, Strange and 2025, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars, Strange and their 2025 season by following our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.