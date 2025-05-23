Who is the Jaguars' Most Underappreciated Player?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a big offseason, but the new additions to the franchise shouldn't take away from some of the talent already on the roster.
NFL.com recently put out their list of the AFC's most underappreciated players, naming one player from each squad.
For the Jaguars' selection, they tabbed third-year tight end Brenton Strange.
"If Jacksonville hadn't parted ways with Evan Engram, Ronald Darby and Andre Cisco, one of them might have been the choice here, thanks to decent individual performances during an otherwise extremely forgettable year," NFL.com's Tom Blair said.
"But as someone young enough to have a key long-term role in the core being assembled by Liam Coen, Strange is more interesting, anyway. His 2024 totals (40 catches, 411 receiving yards and two scores) might look modest -- unless they're stacked next to his numbers from a quiet rookie year (nine targets, five catches, 35 yards and one TD), in which case they serve as enticing proof he could handle a massive uptick in workload during Engram’s injury absences."
Strange is clearly the Jaguars' top tight end this year, with both Coen and general manager James Gladstone giving him backing in public press conferences. The Jaguars may have rebuilt the tight end room, but they did so to support Strange and the offense, not to replace him.
"Strange finished third on the team in targets (53) and second in receiving yards and receiving first downs (21), averaging over 10 yards per catch in a passing offense that was basically propelled by one receiver (Brian Thomas Jr.) and frequently led by the likes of Mac Jones," Blair said.
"His spot atop the depth chart and the enthusiastic public backing of Coen -- whose previous offenses for the Rams and Bucs featured plenty for tight ends Tyler Higbee (108 targets in 2022, most in Los Angeles that year) and Cade Otton (87 targets in 2024, second-most in Tampa that year) to do -- point to even brighter days ahead."
After a breakout season last year, Strange appears to be on the verge of an even bigger one during the 2025 season. The Jaguars are set to rely on him following the departure of Engram, and he will get his chance to take the oppurtunity and run with it.
