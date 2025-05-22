Grading the Jaguars' Eventful Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done nearly all they could reasonably do to try to improve in James Gladstone and Liam Coen's first offseason together. The Jaguars have added several players to position of need, such as offensive line and cornerback.
Still, although the Jaguars have improved, they still have a few changes that need to be made moving forward. Jacksonville has strategically addressed multiple positions on their roster, which has made this offseason a productive one for the Jaguars. Time will tell just how productive this offseason was.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network graded the offseason moves of every team in the National Football League. He gave the Jaguars a B grade, after several notable additions at positions of need, including their bold trade up in the NFL Draft for Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars made wholesale changes this offseason at the top, bringing in a new general manager (James Gladstone) and head coach (Liam Coen). The changes were much needed after a disappointing 4-13 season under Doug Pederson," Austin said.
"The biggest on-field addition for Jacksonville came when Gladstone and Company traded up in the draft to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. They paid a steep price to pull it off, but Hunter is a generational talent with rare two-way ability. This type of player doesn't come around often, and he could easily deliver returns. The rest of the draft was less flashy but effective."
Austin noted that the Jaguars made multiple moves in free agency that addressed some of their most pressing roster needs.
"The Jaguars were big spenders early in free agency, most notably landing cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Eric Murray, and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. Lewis is one of the better nickel corners in the game, and he and Murray should claim starting roles in the secondary. Mekari is a utility offensive lineman whose versatility should be a welcome addition for a unit that ranked 23rd in run-block win rate in 2024," Austin said.
"Jacksonville lost some offensive production after parting ways with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. They're hoping Hunter can hit the ground running right away and take some pressure off Brian Thomas Jr."
