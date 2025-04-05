Jaguars' 2023 Pick Set to Have the Most Impact Next Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired James Gladstone as their new general manager. The Jaguars were the only team in the league that did not retain any players entering free agency this season. While those decisions will loom large, they were likely the right financial decisions for the team.
Still, those departures will be challenging for the Jaguars, as the many new faces around the organization are in critical positions. Jacksonville has had a quiet free agency, but they own one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and have the chance to improve significantly
The Pro Football Network recently listed the players from each team's 2023 draft class that will impact their teams most this upcoming season. They believe Strange will be the best player for the Jaguars from the 2023 draft class, as he is set to take on more of a role this season.
"The Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram this offseason. He posted a career-high 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023. He was one of Trevor Lawrence’s preferred targets again in 2024 before his season was cut short after nine games. Now, the Jaguars will turn to Brenton Strange, the former Penn State standout," PFN said.
PFN noted that Strange's stats have not always been impressive. However, Strange was voted the player from the Jaguars' 2023 draft class most likely to have the most significant impact on the team this upcoming season.
"Strange has made 14 starts over two seasons. His role as a rookie was minimal, but he made strides in 2024, particularly after Engram went down to injury. He caught 40 passes for 411 yards and two scores on 53 targets. He posted a catch rate over expected of +5.1. There is a youth movement brewing at the skill positions in Jacksonville, and Strange’s play suggests he’ll have a big role in 2025," PFN said.
The Jaguars must find a way to get the most out of the roster's talent, no matter how minimal. It will be up to the Jaguars' front office to give head coach Liam Coen the types of players needed to succeed. Time will tell if they are able to do so.
Make sure to follow us right now on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also find our Facebook page today WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE