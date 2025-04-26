Jaguars' Travis Hunter: The Face of the Franchise
Back in February, I wrote this simple sentence in support of the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Colorado's Travis Hunter.
When life gives you Deion Sanders, take it. The 2024 Heisman winner is a pupil of Sanders, helping the NFL Hall of Fame corner find success turning around the Jackson State and Colorado football programs.
Just like his former head coach, Hunter has the same style, swagger, abilities, and desire. He is a surgical animal who wants to play every snap.
Hunter can be the scalpel and the sword. He can be the super soldier and the weak link, and if he's the weak link, the link isn't weak.
Those players are rare breeds who are not found often, and considering it has been 35 years since Sanders was drafted, it makes sense why the Jaguars didn't wait, trading up for Hunter.
Hunter is a 4.0 student and emphasizes a we, not me mindset as displayed at his press conference.
“I'm going to come out and do my job. I'm not going to say I'm going to change anything. I don't want to set the expectation too high. I'm just going to come in and do my job, and hopefully we change the atmosphere.” Said Hunter at his introductory press conference.
Alongside Brian Thomas Jr, Hunter will be an effective threat. It will be interesting to see how Dyami Brown is used as I believe Hunter would be best utalized in the slot but there is a plan for him.
“He will be big for me. He did a great job his rookie season. I've got a lot to improve on myself. So, I'm going to ask him a lot of questions." Said Hunter when asked about Thomas Jr. "He'll probably get annoyed because I'm going to ask so many questions. I want to be the best. I want to be better than him. So I'm going to try to soak up all the knowledge that he allows me to take from him.”
On defense, there really isn't much to say. If Tyson Campbell can't stay healthy, that's okay, but if he can, the defensive back room would have Hunter, Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Darnell Savage, and Jourdan Lewis.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has the players to design evolutionary coverages. He could make coverages look like other coverages, as each player has the talent to not expose the defensive structure.
Hunter has the ability to take Jacksonville to the national stage, and that's why he'll be the face of the franchise.
