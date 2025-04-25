BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Jaguars' Travis Hunter Selection
It’s official. Travis Hunter is officially a Jacksonville Jaguar. After a last-minute trade with the Cleveland Browns, general manager James Gladstone has already cemented his legacy in Duval County with arguably the most influential pick since Fred Taylor.
Thus Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the Jaguars an A grade for the pick.
"Hunter is one of the most unique talents to ever come into the NFL, starring as both a corner and receiver for the Buffaloes." Wrote Verdarame. "Over the past two years at Colorado, Hunter caught 153 passes for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns, including 15 as a senior. On defense, he notched seven interceptions in that span as well. Last year, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver, and the Bednarik Award as the best defender in college football. In short, Hunter is a generational talent."
"Two-way players are rare, but Hunter is unique—he plays both at a high level. The 6' 0", 188-pounder has quick feet, fluid hips and plenty of explosion." Wrote Daniel Flick, "Hunter will enter the NFL as a better corner than receiver—he’s not an overly nuanced route-runner at this stage and largely won collegiately with his athleticism—but his ball skills and playmaking ability will translate to big plays as a pro. Defensively, Hunter is proficient in man and zone coverage, and is terrific when the ball is in the air. Hunter should get touches on offense early, but he’s better suited to be a starting cornerback from the moment he arrives."
This is a perfect pick that is a perfect fit for the franchise. He has the ability, the star power, and the desire to become not only a franchise legend but possibly the greatest player in franchise history.
Hunter wants to play on both sides of the ball giving Liam Coen another weapon for Trevor Lawrence and his abilities on defense gives Jacksonville arguably the best cornerback trio in the NFL.
Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, and now Travis Hunter. Duval County, welcome to contention. This is the rebirth of the Jaguars happening right in front of your eyes.
