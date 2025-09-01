Brian Thomas Jr. Season Preview and Predictions
Brian Thomas Jr. is probably the only member of the Jacksonville Jaguars who can say that he had a great season in 2024. As a rookie coming out of LSU, he was dubbed a top wide receiver prospect, commanding the 23rd-overall pick in last year's draft. Still, he managed to exceed all expectations.
In his first season for the Jaguars, he overcame an overall struggling offense and inconsistent quarterback play due to Trevor Lawrence's injuries. BTJ finished with the third-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,282 on 87 catches, scoring 10 touchdowns in the process. While that was a better outcome than pretty much anyone could have expected, there's still room for him to improve in his second year.
Between a revamped offensive system under Head Coach Liam Coen, a potential resurgence from Lawrence in a healthy year, and more weapons to take defensive pressure off of him, Thomas Jr. could be even more impactful in 2025. He might even establish himself as the league's number-one wideout.
Can Brian Thomas Jr. improve in 2025?
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to significantly improve overall as a team in the 2025 NFL season, there are factors at play that actually threaten Brian Thomas Jr.'s production. The arrivals of second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and Dyami Brown in a deeper offense could leech targets off BTJ's share from last year.
The RotoWorld staff doesn't think that will be a problem for the former LSU Tiger, though, as they outlined in his fantasy football preview:
"Thomas has every chance to lead all receivers in fantasy points this season. Coen’s offensive system should be a boon for everyone in the Jacksonville offense, including Thomas. Coen has said he’ll use Thomas across the formation, keeping opposing secondaries guessing as to how Thomas will be deployed against them. If Lawrence improves in Coen’s system, the sky is the limit for one of the most exciting wideouts in recent NFL history."
For BTJ to finish as fantasy football's WR1, he'd have to put up some monster numbers in his second year.
Stat predictions
- 90+ catches
- 1,200+ receiving yards
- 12+ receiving touchdowns
Matching or exceeding his near-1,300 receiving yards could be a tough task for Brian Thomas Jr. this season. Defenses have a season's worth of tape on him now, and he'll headline every opponent's scouting report. However, I fully expect him to have a more efficient and overall productive year within a vastly improved Jaguars offense.
He might not see 133 targets again with Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Tim Patrick, Brenton Strange, and Travis Etienne Jr. also set to play large roles in the passing game, but I do think more of those throws will connect with Lawrence playing a full campaign and opposing defenses unable to load up entirely on BTJ. I also see him finding the end zone more this year.
