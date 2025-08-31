Jaguars' Fantasy Round-Up: Too High, Low, or Just Right?
After bringing in Head Coach Liam Coen to reconfigure their offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars have garnered a lot of optimism for what they can do in the 2025 NFL season. There was already plenty of talent on the roster, but new general manager James Gladstone hasn't been hesitant to add more and make tweaks where he deemed necessary.
Jacksonville has been repeatedly dubbed a sleeper team for the upcoming fantasy football campaign due to Coen's arrival along with some of the acquisitions they've made to their depth chart. Let's check in on how the Jaguars are being viewed in drafts up to the final weekend before season kickoff.
Where are the Jaguars getting drafted for the 2025 fantasy season?
1. Brian Thomas Jr. ADP: 15, WR8
Brian Thomas Jr. emerged as one of the best young wide receivers in the entire NFL last season, after finishing third in receiving yards. Now, he's looking to improve on an already dominant showing in his second year. With a full campaign of experience under his belt, better health from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, another lethal threat next to him in Travis Hunter Jr., and Head Coach Liam Coen drawing up schemes, it's entirely possible that BTJ could insert himself as one of fantasy's most valuable players.
All the potential offensive improvement from the Jaguars serves to raise the ceiling on Thomas Jr.'s production. However, there is a chance that a deeper roster means fewer targets for him. Still, anyone passing on the second-year star wideout could be making a grave mistake.
Verdict: Slightly too low
2. Travis Hunter Jr. ADP: 70, WR31
Travis Hunter Jr.'s value is a bit difficult to nail down. On the one hand, he's an elite receiving talent who can line up at multiple spots, pull down difficult catches, run mesmerizing routes, and rack up yards with the ball in his hands. However, he's not just a pass-catcher.
The Jacksonville Jaguars intend to deploy him on 80 percent of all snaps on both offense and defense. While his potential two-way impact is great for Liam Coen and the team, it could dampen his explosiveness as a fantasy scorer. Still, he has great potential and could be the best value in the draft, especially in leagues with an individual defensive player.
Verdict: Just right
3. Travis Etienne Jr. ADP: 92, RB30
There are some concerns surrounding Travis Etienne Jr. for the upcoming season. There's the previous injury history, of course, and then two talented running backs behind him on the depth chart in Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten that threaten to snatch away his role as the Jags' primary ball-carrier.
Still, his skill set is a perfect fit for Liam Coen's offense, and he offers an incredibly high ceiling due to his presence in the passing game. If he stays healthy and remains on top of Jacksonville's depth chart, there won't be 29 running backs better in fantasy this year.
Verdict: Too low
4. Tank Bigsby ADP: 127, RB42
Speaking of Tank Bigsby, fantasy drafters can't help but buy into his potential as a leech on the Jaguars' offense. His powerful running style makes him a threat to rip carries away from Etienne Jr. in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
However, his limitations as a receiver and blocker will likely keep him from ever getting a true RB1 role, regardless of his play or ETN's this year. There's also a strong chance that Tuten ends up surpassing him on the depth chart, due to the Virginia Tech rookie's more well-rounded tool bag.
Verdict: Too high
5. Bhayshul Tuten ADP: 151, RB48
Bhayshul Tuten is set to be an intriguing draft and stash option. He's especially alluring in best ball and dynasty leagues where drafters need to plan for the future. In standard leagues, though, there are better options going lower than him, such as Jerome Ford and Tyjae Spears.
Verdict: Too high
6. Trevor Lawrence ADP: 155, QB20
The fact that drafters are investing so highly in the Jaguars' weapons like BTJ, Hunter Jr., and ETN, but aren't buying into the hype for Trevor Lawrence is perplexing. If the first three players are to have good fantasy seasons, then Lawrence should also pay off big time.
Quarterback remains a top-heavy position, and finding a sleeper if one misses out on the few elite dual-threat options is key to winning a league. Lawrence should be regarded as one of the highest potential picks available and should be going right below the first tier.
Verdict: Way too low
Fantasy average draft position via FantasyPros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis