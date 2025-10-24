Recent Analysis Shows Lack of Credibility Among Trevor Lawrence Critiques
The Jacksonville Jaguars jokes have been flying since their two-game losing streak. In all honesty, this team deserves to be criticized and memed after its last two weeks. Their last showing against the Los Angeles Rams would be especially hilarious if it weren't so sad.
In London, their home away from home, the Jaguars took an absolute beatdown, nearly getting shut out in a 35-7 blowout. With the offense struggling mightily to put points on the board, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on the receiving end of the bulk of the scrutiny.
He certainly deserves some of the blame after completing just 48 percent of his passes, including 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts during critical moments of the game. On another fourth-down try, he scrambled for four yards when the Jaguars needed seven. Needless to say, the Lawrence haters had a field day after his abysmal performance across the pond.
Trevor Lawrence critiques way off the mark
Sharks were waiting in the water for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to start bleeding. The Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks had some of them gnashing their teeth. The rout at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams really got them ready to strike, though.
On a day when Matthew Stafford made history by throwing five touchdowns, the most ever in an NFL international game, it was easy to pick apart Lawrence's game. However, some of the criticism he received was made by pundits who clearly didn't watch the game, like Yahoo Sports' Andrew Siciliano, Frank Schwab, and Charles Robinson:
"The Chiefs game was awesome for most of it, but then he just has these games where he's completing less than 50 percent of his passes, and most of them are just — these are easy passes he's got to make — and we're down the road enough with Trevor Lawrence to say like this is it, like it's just this is who he is...
And you have to go back to last year, too, and say, man, you really look at it. Mac Jones came in and kind of gave that offense life that Trevor Lawrence doesn't. Look at Brian Thomas [Jr.], like Brian Thomas became a star last year. We're all excited about him this year, and he's a ghost right now because Trevor Lawrence can't get him the ball because he's not accurate."
I have no issue with anyone who's demanding better from Lawrence. I'm in the same crowd. But BTJ's struggles this year are not a result of quarterback play. Any Jaguars fan or anyone who's even watched the games knows that. There are valid critiques of Lawrence's game and his performances so far this season, but a statement like that immediately kills any credibility one might have in assessing Jacksonville's quarterback.
To get fair and accurate assessments of Trevor Lawrence, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on the Trevor Lawrence discourse this year.