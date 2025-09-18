Brian Thomas Jr. Injury Update: What Jaguars' Thursday Injury Report Said
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury report of Week 3 on Thursday, and there are a few big names still attached.
Amongst those names is second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who first appeared on the injury report on Wednesday with a wirst injury.
BTJ's Status
Head coach Liam Coen noted Monday that Thomas has dealt with the nagging wrist injury as of recently, and on Thursday Thomas was a limited participant in practice. Thomas a full participant on Wednesday, though the Jaguars have given no indication yet that Thomas will not play vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday.
After a record-breaking rookie season in 2024, Thomas is currently in the worst two-game stretch of his young career. Through two games, he has caught just five of 19 targets for 60 yards, with Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals featuring several low moments for the former first-round pick from LSU.
"I am feeling pretty good. That is not an excuse for dropping the ball or whatever. Just gotta go out there and make the plays," Thomas said from the locker room on Wednesday.
The Jaguars have faced a lot of questions on their slumping star receiver this week, though their confidence has far from wavered.
“I think the way you approach the game plan is always kind of evolving, depending on a week-to-week basis on who we're playing, what we do well, how we can get guys in the best positions to do what they do best," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.
"So, you kind of go back to the game and reassess what did we do well, what did we not do well and how can we improve on that? And certainly, he's a guy who we want to feature and try to give opportunities to make plays because he does a great job when the ball's in his hand.”
Listed on the Jaguars' injury report as a full participant was cornerback Montaric Brown for the second day in a row.
Listed as limited participants were cornerback Jarrian Jones, tight end Hunter Long, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and guard Wyatt Milum.
Starting left guard Ezra Cleveland did not practice.
