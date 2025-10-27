Evaluating the Jaguars' Key Post-Bye Stretch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off their bye week, and a key stretch is coming up.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss what the post-bye week stretch will tell us about Liam Coen and the Jaguars.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Coen discussed the Jaguars' need to improve during the bye week when he spoke last week, making it clear that while the Jaguars have done some good things at 4-3, there are still several key areas of improvement they must undergo to make it a successful season.
"That's what we just talked about as a staff was, we cannot, absolutely not, go back and try to reinvent the wheel here. We're sitting at four and three, everything's ahead of us. We’ve got to play cleaner football," Coen said. "That's the reality and until you play cleaner in between the whistles, in between the white lines of playing more fundamentally sound, having better situational awareness, executing and handling the controllables, that's where we're at. We have to pour into that and find out, okay, these two days that we have as a staff, what do we do best?
"What are the things that we do best in all three phases, go and dive into and pour into those things? How do we continue to trim it? Trim the inventory as a group so that we're not watering down the fundamentals and techniques of our core principles of the things that's going to make up 80 percent, 85 percent of your calls, your call sheet.
That’s just how I've been taught to get back on track personally. There's times where you’ve got to go and dig deep and go reinvent the wheel because you've got a bunch of holes. Well, I don't think that's the case. We have not played our best the last two weeks going into the bye, which does kind of suck. It does. It's not a great feeling, but everything's ahead of us and my thing to this team is going to be, ‘Man guys, we have done so many good things. We are a really good football team, but not when we hurt ourselves.’”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars' post-bye stretch
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' post-bye stretch when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.