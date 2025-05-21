Lawrence, Thomas are Ready to Make Up for Lost Time
Despite the 4-13 campaign, there were more than a few interesting aspects of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024-24 season. Those aspects led to a new general manager and head coach, as well as massive roster overturn in Jacksonville.
Another aspect was the multiple injuries quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered last season and how they impacted the Jaguars. Although Jacksonville struggled mightily even with Lawrence on the field, they were worse without him, as any team would be without their starting quarterback.
The veteran quarterback missed nearly half of last season with injuries, while Thomas continued to ascend towards a 1,000-receiving yard rookie season. After the team's Organized Team Activities, Lawrence noted that it has not taken much to get back on the same page with Thomas.
“Not a ton. Just getting back into throwing. I went a solid three-and-a-half-plus months without throwing with the shoulder deal. I started to throw a little bit before OTAs. I feel really good now. I feel like my arm is back in shape. I am getting sharper and sharper every day," Lawrence said.
Lawrence noted that while he and Thomas were just getting started last season before the quarterback's injuries, Lawrence believes the two will quickly get back into the swing of things. Lawrence claims his time watching Thomas from afar will pay off for both players.
"I think it was more of that, not necessarily getting the chemistry back with B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.]. I feel like we were just starting to get that last season, then I went down, and we didn’t finish the year together. Just being able to watch him even though I wasn’t playing," Lawrence said.
"Watching his one-on-one reps, the stuff we were doing with him last year, the situations he was put in, how he was able to adapt, play the slot and move outside, and really take advantage of every matchup. That also gave me a ton of confidence. This is a guy that you can move anywhere, you can do anything, and he is going to find a way to get the ball because he is just that good."
