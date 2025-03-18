Will Dyami Brown Thrive Like Last Jaguars' Big 1-Year Deal?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were quite in free agency last week, inking deals with nine new players as they overload the roster for the new regime.
Among the most interesting players they added was Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown, a young former third-round pick who played the best games of his career during the Commanders' playoff run to the NFC Championship Game.
Brown signed a one-year, $10 million that gives him the ultimate opportunity. If he plays well in 2025, Brown will be able to cash in a second time in the 2026 offseason -- whether with the Jaguars or elsewhere.
"Most definitely. You have to gamble on yourself. I'm supposed to gamble on somebody else?" Bown said last week.
For Brown, it could be perfect timing. One of the best recent examples of a player thriving on a one-year deal is none other than Evan Engram, who had a similar bet on himself when he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2022.
The Jaguars made it clear at the time they would have preferred a multiple-year contract with Engram, and for obvious reasons. One-year deals can give players all of the leverage, especially if they pull through on their end and produce.
Engram did exactly that, having a career year in 2022 and earning a three-year, $41.25 million contract extension as a result. Engram bet on himself by turning down a more secure deal, and ended up benefitting from it in a big way.
Could Brown do the same? He came through in a big way with the Commanders last season, and all signs are that he is still an ascending player.
Now, all he has to do is come through on his end of the bargain.
"I just think, you know, first, I thank God for everything that happened throughout this past year, but I just, I think timing-wise and what was going on and what was in the plan at the time." Brown said last week.
"You know, you say things happen for a reason, and I was just given the opportunity, and I had wanted to take advantage of the opportunity that was given to me, and I'm grateful for that."
