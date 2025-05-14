Clemson's Dabo Swinney Sounds Off on Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
For the Jacksonville Jaguars to get to where they want to go, they will need franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be a central part of their success.
Between the new hires at head coach and general manager and busy times during free agency and the draft process, the Jaguars have plenty of new faces. But even amidst all the change, it is Lawrence who is truly directing where the Jaguars go.
While Lawrence's career has had its ups and downs to this point, he is still seen as a top-tier player in terms of talent -- just ask his former head coach.
Speaking on 'XL Primetime' on 1010 XL, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney explained what he loves about Lawrence and what he thinks of his NFL career so far.
"Well, he wins. I mean, if you know anything about Trevor Lawrence, just go back and look at his look at his career. He's always won forever," Swinney said.
"This guy, what did he lose one game in high school, maybe two. And anyway, comes to Clemson and wins 29 straight, going in back to back national championship games, three straight playoffs, three straight conference games. I mean, second in the Heisman. I mean, he's just always won."
The Jaguars have had two losing seasons and two winning seasons with Lawrence at the helm -- far from spectacular but, frankly, better than what most four-year runs have looked like for the Jaguars.
With that said, nobody would argue Lawrence's career has not had its low points. These include injuries and a four-win season in 2024.
Swinney does not shy away from these facts, though he believes the best is still yet to come.
"And so I definitely think there's been, there's been, you know, some challenges that he's had to deal with, and part of that's being in the NFL. I mean, like, you know, how many undefeated teams have there been in the NFL? I mean, it's a different deal," Swinney said.
"But, and then he's had some injuries. He was never a guy that really battled a lot of injuries, and he's had a couple of tough breaks, but he's as tough as they come. And again, incredibly smart, incredibly gifted, and he's got a long future ahead of him, and I'm excited to just, you know, watch it all play out."
