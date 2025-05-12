Tony Boselli Provides Big Jaguars' Uniform Update
The Jacksonville Jaguars' fan base has long yearned for the Jaguars to go back to the days of their throwback uniform -- a fan-favorite jersey that brings the nostalgic Jaguars pride to the modern era and roster.
With a new regime in place, it sure seems like the Jaguars are inching closer and closer to making the 'Prowler' throwbacks a core piece of the franchise moving forward.
Starting in the 2025 season, teams can wear alternate uniforms up to four times -- an increase from the three times previously allowed in past seasons. And it sure seems like the Jaguars are going to take advantage of the adjusted rule.
During an appearance on 'Jaguars Today' on 1010XL, Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations made it clear the jerseys will return in 2025 -- and even beyond then.
"Well, I'm with the fans. You know where I lie. I would wear those things every game if we were allowed," Boselli said.
"I think this year we're allowed to wear them up to four. We will maximize anytime we can wear the power of the old school jerseys, they will be on. There are league rules of how often you can change the jerseys. I will abide by those rules."
This means fans will get a number of chances to see the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and of course Travis Hunter in the throwback uniforms.
And while the Jaguars are not currently able to switch to the Prowler jerseys on a full-time basis, they will be in the coming future. That means for now the jerseys will make an appearance four times this year and, in the future, perhaps even more times than that.
"We can't change them immediately to be a full-time jersey. Stay tuned," Boselli said.
"We'll communicate that as we have the opportunity to at our next jersey change. But for this year, expect us to maximize. I believe it's four times that we can wear the Prowlers, and we're going to maximize and wear those Prowlers as much as we can."
With the schedule releasing this week, we could soon know exactly when the Jaguars will don the throwbacks.
