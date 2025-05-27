Jaguars' Travis Hunter Continues to Make Off-Field Impact
It has never been a secret what kind of person new Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is.
Even during his college days with the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter made an incredible impact off the field with fans and the community. And he hasn't slowed down once sine being drafted by the Jaguars.
Hunter already went viral earlier this month for his authentic nature and warmth while on a flight, and Hunter has once again been noticed for the kind of person he is off the field.
This time around, Hunter saw a young athlete training and made sure to approach them to offer some encouragement and wise words.
It is far from a surprise to see Hunter make another person's day; he has consistently done so throughout his football career, and this has only been elevated during his time with the Jaguars since being drafted last month.
The Jaguars made quite the deal to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter, trading the No. 5 pick, No. 36 pick and their 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to draft the Heisman Trophy winner.
Jacksonville of course did this because of what Hunter brings to the franchise off the field, but also because of who he is as a person and what he represents. Hunter is a rare player, but the Jaguars firmly believe he is just as rare of a person.
"You’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare. As a person, he's also rare. Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after selecting Hunter.
"We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right? Along the way you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game. There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team. There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he has a lot to still earn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that."
