A Bold Prediction for the Jacksonville Jaguars
Excitement continues to grow around the Jacksonville Jaguars after an offseason in which the Jaguars' front office took several steps to ensure a more productive future. The arrival of Liam Con and Travis Hunter, along with other changes, has created a sense of optimism in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars have a new coaching staff and walked away from the NFL Draft with arguably the most talented player in the draft, which is reason enough to be hopeful.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com listed his boldest predictions for the upcoming season. He believes Travis Hunter will be more impactful as a cornerback than as a wide receiver during his rookie season.
"The Jaguars have grand visions for Hunter after trading up to take him with the second overall pick in this year's draft. He wants to play on offense and defense, and the Jags are doing their best to make sure he's a capable performer on both sides of the football. However, it's also worth noting a couple things here," Chadiha said.
"One is that Hunter is far more polished as a defender at this stage of his career. He's capable of lining up at cornerback from Day 1 and playing a huge role in a Jacksonville defense that was one of the league's worst last season. The other fact worth remembering is the narratives coming out of Duval County recently."
Chadiha noted that the decision to give Hunter more practice at wide receiver gives a clue as to which side of the ball Hunter needs more work on. As talented as Hunter is, he is a natural at the cornerback position.
The Jaguars allowing him to lock in on that side of the ball might make the most sense.
"The Jaguars are spending more time coaching up Hunter at receiver because he needs more work at that position. Despite his success as a two-way player at Colorado, he's going to need more reps to learn how to operate at that spot against top-flight defensive backs. That doesn't mean he won't have some impressive moments," Chadiha said.
"It's just that he won't even be Jacksonville's top target, as the team already has a strong receiver in second-year pro Brian Thomas Jr., who produced 87 receptions, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. The Jags don't have anybody in the secondary with the potential to do what Hunter can do. That's why he's going to shine more on that side of the football."
