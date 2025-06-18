This Jaguars Veteran Face a Make-or-Break Season
After making sweeping changes, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a significantly different team heading into the upcoming season.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently listed one player from every team that faces a make-or-break season. Wasserman believes veteran cornerback Tyson Campbell is that player for the Jaguars.
"Campbell is entering the first season of a four-year contract extension that pays him an annual average of more than $19 million. However, Campbell needs to return to the 2022 form that led to an excellent 80.7 PFF coverage grade in order to justify it," Wasserman said.
"Over the past two seasons, he has recorded a far more mediocre 60.3 PFF coverage grade. Campbell isn’t leaving Jacksonville anytime soon, but the defense needs him to play like a star this year after ranking 25th in the NFL in team PFF coverage grade last season."
Following minicamp, Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile expressed how pleased he has been with what he has seen from Campbell this offseason. The Jaguars need the veteran cornerback to step up this season.
“I really am really, really fired up about everything he's done this offseason because he's competed so hard in the practices. He's fighting for every rep, whether it's at the top of the route, on the line of scrimmage, in the break area. He's just really trying to play with a lot of detail, and I think a lot of that shows up," Campanile said.
"If you were to sit and watch his individual, he's competing his tail off in individual. It's been super detailed, and he's an awesome guy to coach, man. He's awesome. He's a great person, but he's a great guy to coach too because he's a competitor.”
Following minicamp, Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen echoed a similar sentiment, as Campbell has had a solid offseason.
“Man, I’ve been impressed with Tyson. I thought, like you said, today he made some really good, competitive plays. He’s getting more and more comfortable playing with his hands at the line of scrimmage," Coen said.
"Trusting his physicality, he does have long arms and good length, and obviously, the speed and athleticism shows up. I thought he made some really good plays on the ball, and he kind of has all throughout OTAs. I’ve been really pleased with his approach, the way that he’s practiced, the way that he’s taken coaching. I’ve been really pleased with Tyson so far.”
