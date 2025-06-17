It Has Been a Productive Offseason for Lawrence, Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope that their numerous offseason changes and additions will lead to improved results on the field this upcoming season. Jacksonville has worked hard to rid itself of many of the players and coaches that have held it back over the past few seasons.
The addition of Liam Coen earlier this offseason is expected to help Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence take the next step in his development. In turn, the Jaguars' offense as a whole is expected to improve under Coen, who is well known for being an offensive minded coach.
However, before Lawrence and the Jaguars offense can show improvement, they must have a solid offseason of learning a new coaching staff's schemes and ideals. After recently completing minicamp, Coen spoke about Lawrence's development this offseason.
“I think just calling a play, right? You go out here on day one of Phase Two and you’re calling plays and whether it be a call it and run it play or a play with two calls or a play with two calls and maybe a third adjustment, just his ability to go in and command the huddle, call plays, communicate to his teammates, make protection adjustments," Coen said.
Coen noted that the Jaguars' defense has challenged him, Lawrence, and the Jaguars' offense in the midst of trying to implement a new offense. This has made things challenging, but has allowed the Jaguars' offense to establish a strong foundation to build upon for the rest of the offseason.
"I mean, our defense, like I mentioned the other day, has thrown so many different blitz packages at us that that multiplicity is great. It’ll be really good for our foundation this fall, but he has to think every single play," Coen said.
"There aren’t a ton of plays that he can just shut his brain off and go hand it off. So, that has been a huge kind of adjustment in some ways, but also growth where he’s shown the ability to go get us in the right plays, can to the right call, and make the proper calls. I think that’s where you’ve seen the most growth.”
