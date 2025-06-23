Jaguars' Travis Hunter Shares Fishing Trip With Deion Sanders
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter took a fishing trip with his former college head coach, Deion Sanders this past weekend. Hunter played for coach "Prime" during his college career and started for him on both sides of the ball. Sanders and Hunter have had a special relationship since the day Sanders wanted Hunter to play for him.
"Hunter and Sanders recorded their fishing trip and shared it on Instagram," said Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends On SI. "The video was filmed at Sanders' 5,000-acre estate in Canton, Texas. It was great to see Coach Sanders moving comfortably despite ongoing health concerns that had kept him from attending the Buffaloes' workouts."
"Sanders has been away from the Colorado campus for nearly two months while recovering from an undisclosed medical issue."
"For Sanders, who has faced significant health challenges in recent years, fishing is not only a cherished hobby but also a source of comfort that he shares with Hunter."
"The visit from the Heisman Trophy winner seemed to elevate Sanders' spirits, as supporters commented on the positive effect of seeing Coach Prime back engaging in something he loves. Once, Hunter caught a 12-pound bass on Coach Prime's property, starting a friendly fishing competition between the player and coach."
Hunter has always said that Sanders is someone very special to him and that he is a father figure in his life. Hunter got to play for one of the best, if not the best, cover corners in NFL history. They spent a lot of years together, and Hunter learned from the best. Hunter credits Sanders for helping get where he is now, and that Sanders will also be someone special.
Hunter took his time to go see his former coach. Hunter is getting ready for the start of his first training camp with the Jaguars next month. Hunter was selected second overall by the Jaguars after they moved up and took him. Hunter is expected to have a major role with the team next season. And he could play both ways, which Sanders did as well.
