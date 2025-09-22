Good, Not So Good From Jaguars Win Over Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It was far from pretty, but the Jacksonville Jaguars got the job done in Week 3 against the Houston Texans and put their AFC South rivals down in a 17-10 battle.
So, what were the highs and the lows of the big home win? We break down the good and the not so good here.
The Good
Devin Lloyd
The Jaguars clearly sent a message this offseason when they did not pick up Devin Lloyd's fifth-year option. Through three weeks, the former first-round pick has responded in a big way. He is playing the best football of his Jaguars career thus far, and Sunday was the peak of it. Lloyd was a force against the run, made plays as a blitzer, and was all over the Texans' screen game.
Travis Hunter on Defense
The box score won't look good -- he allowed five catches on five targets -- but do not be fooled: Travis Hunter had a stellar overall game at cornerback. The Texans wanted to go at him several times, but his lockdown coverage prevented them from doing so. This included a key third-down rep in the red-zone where the Texans wanted to hit Nico Collins, but instead threw an incomplete pass to Dalton Schultz and settled for a field goal.
Brenton Strange
There is a good argument to make that Brenton Strange has been the Jaguars' most consistent player on offense this season. On Sunday, he showed up as a blocker, as a route-runner, and after the catch. He is one of their most important players and continues to look like he is getting better and better with each game.
The Not So Good
The Drops
The Jaguars had five drops in Sunday's game, just a week after five critical drops the week before against the Cincinnati Bengals. Drops have plagued the passing game all season long and it nearly doomed the entire offense on Sunday. It does not help that the quarterback has been inconsistent, but they are not supporting him when he is on.
The Penalties
The Jaguars continue to rack up penalties that set the offense back. On Sunday, they had nine total penalties for 70 yards, bringing them to No. 5 in terms of penalty yards on offense in 2025. It has been an issue since training camp and, so far, has not been fixed in really any capacity. Against better teams, this will come back to bite them if not fixed soon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Week 3 good and not so good!
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about the Week 3 good and not so goodWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.