Did Former Jaguars HC Impact Cam Robinson Joining Texans?
The Houston Texans seem to be stocking up on former Jacksonville Jaguars, adding their third one this month with former Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson.
And it appears there is at least the possibility that a former Jaguars head is the reason the Jaguars will now face their former franchise left tackle twice in 2025.
"Patriots never did the LT dance with Cam Robinson, who signed with the Texans earlier today. Questions about football character and beyond. They have a good inside source. New OL coach Doug Marrone was part of the group that drafted him in Jacksonville," Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi said.
Now that isn't directly saying the Patriots didn't pursue Robinson because of Doug Marrone, but Giardi is reporting the Patriots were seemingly not interested in the former Jaguars' tackle. And with Marrone a key part of the Patriots' new staff, one would assume his input on Robinson would be taken with plenty of value.
If Marrone was not interested in the team picking up Robinson for the vacant left tackle role, it would likely speak volumes since Marrone was head coach when the Jaguars drafted him in 2017 and Robinson made 47 of his 91 career starts with Marrone as head coach.
Either way, Robinson is now a member of the Texans and the Jaguars will play him twice in 2025 after playing him once last year. One of the enforcers and leaders of the offense will now be able to use his physical brand of football against the Jaguars instead of for them, and there will always remain the chance that a former Jaguars head coach played a role.
Jacksonville traded Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round to the Vikings last year in exchange for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick. The move came after Robinson sat behind Walker Little in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which came a day after Robinson cleared concussion protocol from the previous game.
It was the first time a healthy and active Robinson did not start at left tackle since he was drafted in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In the previous games Little had started at left tackle since 2021, Robinson was either injured or suspended.
