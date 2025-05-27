Lawrence, Jaguars Given a Golden Opportunity During OTAs
After multiple subpar seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars underwent significant changes on and off the field this offseason. Jacksonville desperately needed several changes after last season's disappointing results led to Doug Pederson's firing.
Pederson's dismal led to Liam Coen's arrival in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hope hiring Coen will get the best out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and lead to an overall change. Along with new faces on the roster and coaching staff, the Jaguars' coaching staff is also implementing new schemes.
This is yet another change for players, most importantly, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is dealing with yet another coaching and offensive coordinator change. The Jaguars have lacked continuity at both positions since Lawrence was drafted.
Still, Lawrence is hard at work with a clean slate and a renewed hope surrounding the new-look Jaguars. Following Organized Team Activities, Lawrence noted a few areas of improvement from the team's time together.
“I really just sailed one to Travis over the middle. He did a nice job. He had a cross route, I had him open and just sailed it a little bit. Sav [S Darnell Savage] picked that one off, he was behind him. The other one was just me and Parker [WR Parker Washington] being on the same page on a curl route. I tried to throw it away from a zone defender underneath, and we were just a little bit off on what each other was thinking," Lawrence said.
The veteran quarterback noted that while he is improving, that is the point of OTAs. Lawrence wisely points out that this is the time of the year to get mistakes out of the way, while continuing to learn the new scheme Coen and his coaching staff are implementing.
"This is the time of year when you work that stuff out. Obviously, you never want to have interceptions. You never want to have balls on the ground, you want to be clean. But on the other hand, you want to see the miscommunication or some of that, so you can fix it now and not carry that over later on. We will fix that stuff, and we will get it cleaned up," Lawrence said.
