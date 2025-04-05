What Draft Would Look Like if Jaguars Picked No. 1
There was a time during the 2024 season when the Jacksonville Jaguars actually looked like one of the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Of course, the Jaguars defeated the lowly Tennessee Titans twice and finished with a 4-13 record, giving them the No. 5 pick. But had those two games gone differently, the conversation around the Jaguars' draft would look a lot different.
Had the Jaguars landed the No. 1 pick, chances are we would be talking about Travis Hunter as the next Jaguars' cornerstone. It also would have been the third time in five years where the Jaguars would have had the No. 1 pick.
This kind of scenario is exactly what Pro Football Focus took a look at in their version of what a lottery draft would look like in the NFL. And as expected, PFF gives the Jaguars Hunter with the top pick.
"The Jaguars are no strangers to holding the No. 1 overall pick. With Trevor Lawrence already in place and Brian Thomas Jr. showing promise, Jacksonville selects Travis Hunter to round out a dynamic young wide receiver corps for the next several years," PFF said.
"The Raiders land Cam Ward at No. 3, while the Panthers give Bryce Young a big-bodied target in Tetairoa McMillan. The Titans still manage to secure their quarterback of the future at No. 5 with Shedeur Sanders."
Hunter would make sense for the Jaguars on multiple levels. He is the top talent in the draft and would give the Jaguars a much-needed injection of blue-chip talent in the first year of their new regime.
Opinions seem to vary on where Hunter should spend his most snaps at the NFL level, but it also appears many teams are open to the idea of Hunter playing both ways. And if he did that for the Jaguars, he would help fill two big needs at both receiver and cornerback, giving the Jaguars a solid compliment for both Brian Thomas Jr. and Tyson Campbell.
These are all the reasons why Hunter is unlikely to be available at No. 5 overall as well. It would seemingly take a minor miracle for the Jaguars to land Hunter unless they trade up, but the NFL Draft can be unpredictable enough to never say never.
