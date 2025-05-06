Jaguars Opening Rookie Minicamp to Public
Jacksonville Jaguars fans will get their first chance to see Travis Hunter on the field very, very soon.
The Jaguars are set to conduct rookie minicamp from May 9 - May 11, and Jaguars fans will be able to watch Hunter and the rest of the Jaguars' rookie class on May 10.
The Jaguars are allowing fans to RSVP for the limited access here, marking the first time the fans can see Hunter as he practices at the Miller Electric Center.
Hunter's star power certainly has drawn a lot of interest to the Jaguars following the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars' trade with the Cleveland Browns to land Hunter was the biggest move any team made in the draft, and the Jaguars surely have felt the impact of the Hunter addition already.
The Jaguars made sure to do their homework on what a Hunter trade would look like in the weeks leading up to the draft, making sure to only speak to Hunter himself once during the draft process -- at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"Yeah, that's an interesting one because we hadn't touched base with him. We had touched base with his agents, his reps just to get a pulse for what was going to unfold over the course of the first four picks with the idea that we were sitting at five, but nonetheless, it's very easy to feel that Travis has gravity," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said. "When he walks into a room, the light turns on, regardless of if the electricity is actually, in fact, switched up. That was a moment that definitely resonated with us and his engagement with our coaching staff, the questions that he was asking. As we were walking through some of his film and some of the install specific to the plays that we run, it was really telling of the mind that he has, the curiosity, the interest and growth.
"There's certainly a vivid visual for why he is where he is based off of that 15-minute interaction, but obviously, like I've articulated in the past, the weight of a singular touchpoint like that doesn't hold much in our eyes as opposed to some of the sourced intel over the course of a player's life, whether it's at Colorado for him, at Jackson State, or back to high school and earlier. Certainly feel good about that interaction. Feel good about the process. Not sort of tipping the hand as related to what we were going to do here tonight, but that's probably where we're at.”
