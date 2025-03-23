The Jaguars Must Get Tougher in the Trenches
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not made many notable moves that are expected to drastically change things next season. However, they still have time to make additional moves. While their offseason has left much to be desired, the Jaguars made at least one significant move.
Gene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union believes that adding Patrick Mekari will pay immediate dividends for the Jaguars.
"In the 27-year-old Mekari, who has 53 starts in the Baltimore Ravens’ run-oriented attack, the Jaguars were willing to invest three years and $37.5 million ($20 million guaranteed) to get a lineman entering his prime. That shows the priority the Jaguars’ brass made in addressing the O-line," Frenette said.
"Now, with 10 picks in the NFL Draft, the Jaguars must do more to beef up a deplorable defense, including the interior of that line."
Frenette noted that the Jaguars' defensive line is one of the weakest units on the team and arguably one of the weaker defensive lines in the league. The Jaguars' struggles along the defensive line have led to many draft experts suggesting that will be their focus on draft night.
Still, Frenette believes while the Jaguars have talent on the defensive line, they still need additional depth. The draft will most likely be where the Jaguars address their defensive line, but they should still consider other veteran additions in free agency or consider a trade for one.
"Don’t just think moving Arik Armstead back inside or counting on the development of second-year tackles Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson is going to provide the push necessary to make life easier for edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Just as the Jaguars moved to shore up the secondary by acquiring free agents and, they should invest a draft pick or two on fortifying the defensive front," Frenette said.
"Coen was adamant upon his hiring that a huge emphasis will be placed on helping Lawrence, but that takes more than finding better bodyguards. It also involves putting a tougher, physical defense that gets off the field to give the quarterback more chances to get points. The Jaguars have been pushed around both lines of scrimmage long enough. It’s time to start pushing back."
