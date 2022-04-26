Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Cornerbacks

Starting off with Derek Stingley, which cornerbacks could bring the most help to the Jaguars' roster?

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the cornerback position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Running Backs

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Edge Rushers

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Wide Receivers

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Defensive Line

Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Tight Ends

Tier One

Derek Stingley, LSU: I am a bit higher on Derek Stingley than most, having the LSU cornerback No. 1 overall on my board compared to his spot at No. 7 on The Athletic consensus board. To me, Stingley has already shown some of the best cornerback play in recent college memory and his "down" year in 2021 was still first-round tape. Elite cover man who can have a Patrick Surtain-level impact as a rookie.

Tier Two

Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati: He does everything so, so smooth. Extremely high floor as a press cornerback with the athletic testing to warrant a high ceiling judgement as well. His tape vs. Alabama shows why he is a first-rounder and would have belonged in the conversation with Jaycee Horn a year ago.

Kaiir Elam, Florida: A physical cornerback who completes throughout the entire play, Kaiir Elam is one of the most underrated players in the class. He does a great job of playing the ball downfield and winning in contested situations and he has the rare traits to match up with both bigger and smaller receivers.

Tier Three

Trent McDuffie, Washington: A smaller corner who lacks ideal length, Trent McDuffie makes uo for it with his instincts and rare click-and-close ability. He reminds me of Asante Samuel Jr. in a lot of ways. May be better off in the slot due to play-strength and size, but he flies to the football and can be a menace defending underneath zones.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska: A player I am higher on than most, Cam Taylor-Britt is a legitimately rare physical talent who has the size, length, speed, and ball skills to be a special player at the next level as long as he lands in the right situation. He needs development in certain areas, but he is a smart upside selection.

Andrew Booth, Clemson: Based on talent alone, Andrew Booth could potentially make a claim for the second tier of the cornerback group. He does have some injury concerns that knock him down, but he has great change-of-direction and some impressive ball production the last two seasons.

Roger McCreary, Auburn: His lack of length is a bit of a concern, but he is simply always near the ball. He fights like none other on the field and can get into a wide receivers psyche with his tenacious battling style. He consistently stays in-sync throughout the route and has a lot of slot traits.

Tier Four

Martin Emerson, Miss. St: One of the best zone cornerbacks in the draft thanks to great eyes and route recognition, Martin Emerson has starter potential in a Cover 3 or Cover 2 scheme. He lacks the athletic traits to matchup with every type of receiver, but he is a smart corner who knows how to play the game above his shoulders.

Tariq Woolen, UTSA: A true athletic marvel, there are very few players in this draft who can match Tariq Woolen's speed and explosion. His athletic numbers show up on tape as Woolen is able to stick with wideouts downfield with ease while also having the length and recovery ability to get near the football.

Kyler Gordon, Washington: A tough-nosed cover man, Kyler Gordon isn't the most fluid cornerback but he has enticing physical traits that suggest he could play a number of roles. Whether on the outside or in the slot, he has the ability to drive downhill through the ball or receiver to disrupt his fair share of passes.

Marcus Jones, Houston: He is going to be dinged for his size and frame, but Marcus Jones plays with some of the most heart of any defender in the class. He is one of the best cornerbacks in the class at winning at the catch point and has even proven he can do so against bigger receivers such as Alec Pierce.

Tier Five

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State: Another elite athlete, Zyon McCollum is one of the best small-school prospects in the class. He has a ton of ball production and offers special teams upside as well; as long as he can handle to transition to a much higher competition level, he will bring a lot of value.

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati: Being across from Sauce Gardner is no easy task. With Gardner shutting down one side of the field, that left more room for Coby Bryant to be peppered with targets. As a result, Bryant has been able to develop some impressive route-recognition traits and ball skills, matching it with his natural physicality.

Tier Six

Derion Kendrick, Georgia: A Clemson transfer, Derion Kendrick posted some of the worst athletic metrics of any cornerback in this class but still has a playmaking reputation that warrants a draft pick. He didn't get to showcase much at Georgia, but he has flashed impressive man coverage ability in the past.

Josh Jobe, Alabama: A physical cornerback who is much more equipped to defend downfield passes than in-breaking routes, Josh Jobe brings some interesting traits to the next level. He has the size and experience to provide instant depth as a rookie, even if he doesn't fit every scheme.