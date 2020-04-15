Jaguars Right Tackle Jawaan Taylor Reflects on Dramatically Overhauled Draft Process

This time last year, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle was arranging for his entire family to travel with him to Nashville to see him walk across the stage and shake the hand of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after hearing his name called as a draft pick.

Taylor also got a top-notch suit with high-dollar shoes, ensuring he would look his absolute best for his big moment. His family and he rejoiced with his agent when his name was called in the second round and he officially became a member of the Jaguars. It was all picture-perfect.

But for prospects in this year's draft class, they won't get any of the same opportunities. They will be drafted, but they won't have their pictures taken on stage or be able to take their families with them to the green room. Instead, they will have to settle for small gatherings on video calls, hearing their name called from Goodell operating in his basement instead of in the middle of a grand stage.

“I know it is tough. It is a crazy feeling when you actually get drafted," Taylor told local Jacksonville media on Tuesday. "You get the phone call, you have your family around and getting to walk across the stage is also a great thing. Doing the virtual thing is a lot different.

"At the same time, it is still going to be a great feeling for those guys to get the phone call.”

This year's draft will be entirely virtual due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic around the United States of America and the rest of the world. With mass gatherings around the world canceled, there is no feasible way for prospects and their families to all be gathered in the same space. Thus, players this year will have to hear their name called in a dramatically different way than Taylor did in 2019.

But that isn't the only change to the draft process compared to when Taylor was auditioning for teams following his career at the University of Florida. Taylor was able to conduct top-30 visits at team's facilities, as he did with the Jaguars, and work out at his pro day.

This year's group of prospects will not have any of the same opportunities. Due to COVID-19, all pro days have been canceled and scouts have been pulled off of the road. What used to be prospect visits to team facilities in which they personally met with front offices, coaching staffs, and team doctors have changed to video conferences as all team visits have been prohibited by the league.

“It is real tough to not be able to showcase your talent for the coaches and the teams," Taylor said. "At that point, you have to go off of film. It is tough not being able to do that, so I feel for those guys.”

Despite the radically different draft process, Taylor still has advice for the incoming crop of NFL rookies. While they won't walk across the stage the same way he did, they will still have similar challenges as they enter the NFL that Taylor was faced with in 2019.

“When I was in that process last year, the main thing was to stay in shape," Taylor said. "Once you get to rookie minicamp, make sure you are in the best shape of your life because they are going to test you Really, that is about it. Get to know your teammates and coaches and get adjusted.”