Ranking the Jaguars' Biggest Strengths and Concerns Through 2 Weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We now have two games' worth of snaps to start judging the Jacksonville Jaguars and the 2026 squad's chances to make another run at the AFC South. That isn't a lot, but it can start giving us some ideas.

So in the wake of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Broncos, we are going to take a look at what we see as the Jaguars' top strengths -- and biggest weaknesses -- through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.

So, where are the Jaguars the strongest and where are they the weakest thus far in 2026? We break it all down below.

Strengths

3) The Bhayshul Tuten Running Game

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' running game has certainly looked improved in 2026, and that feels like it is largely due to the performance of second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten. The Jaguars rank third in rushing EPA/Play and No. 3 in rushing success rate through two weeks, and it is Tuten who has been especially impressive. His numbers in comparison to fellow running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. makes it clear who the Jaguars' RB1 should be.

Per NextGenStats, Tuten "had over double the number of snaps (27 vs. 13) and touches (15 vs. 6) as Chris Rodriguez Jr. en route to totaling 62 total yards to Rodriguez's 13. In 2026, Tuten has been shiftier with 16 missed tackles forced to Rodriguez's two and a league-high (among RB min. 12 carries) 57.1% missed tackle forced rate on runs vs. Rodriguez's 16.7%. And he has been more explosive with a clear edge in rush yards over expected per carry (0.2 vs. -0.9) and explosive run rate (17.9% vs. 0.0%)."

2) Run Defense

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) beffore the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' run defense has once again been strong. Through two weeks, running backs have combined for just 110 rushing yards on 34 carries (3.23 yards per carry), and the Jaguars' run defense has been able to keep offenses away from sticking with the running game for the most part. They gave up a few explosives vs. the Denver Broncos, but ultimately the run defense has been the best part about the Jaguars' defense as a whole to this point.

This will be critical for the Jaguars with several important games on the schedule featuring gifted running games. But stopping the run has been a trademark for Anthony Campanile's defense to date, and that hasn't changd at all thus far in 2026. For the Jaguars' defense to improve against the pass, they will need the run defense to continue punching back.

1) Leaning on Trevor Lawrence

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls out signals against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was everything perfect for Trevor Lawrence in the second-half of the Broncos game? Absolutely not, especially considering his back-breaking interception to Riley Moss on a 3rd-and-6 from the 50. But for six of this year's eight quarters, Lawrence has looked like a legit Super Bowl-level quarterback. He has made plays against pressure, made plays inside and outside of structure, and he has simply been the team's best player this season thus far as a result.

Lawrence is the engine that has made the Jaguars go since their win streak started last season and, eventually, ended in Week 2. Right now, the Jaguars are at their absolute best when Lawrence has the game in his hands, and that is something the Jaguars can lean on right now.

Concerns

3) Travis Hunter's Usage

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) playing on defense against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have discussed a few times why the usage of Travis Hunter has been so perplexing so far . I am not surprised that he has played so few offensive snaps, but I am surprised that he has only played the third-most snaps amongst the Jaguars' cornerbacks. The Jaguars love their cornerback room, but they need to start treating Hunter like a No. 2 pick who they sold the farm for and not like just another player. Once they do that, Hunter might start making the game-changing plays that so many have been waiting on him to make.

The Jaguars have bigger goals this season than to justify the Hunter trade. But they only made that deal because they thought he was a talent who could tip the scales for them, especially in big games. The Jaguars need to start letting him on the field more to give him the chance to do exactly that.

2) The Offensive Line

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) hits Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line played great in Week 1, but Week 2 was always set to be a different test. The Broncos got after the Jaguars' line, with Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen combining for four quarterback hits and several pressures to keep the Jaguars off-balance and out of a rhythm by the end of the game's opening drive. With several more elite defensive fronts on the way, the Jaguars will need their line to quickly figure things out.

1) The Pass-Rush Depth

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars went against one of the NFL's best offensive lines on Sunday and got blanked with zero sacks. That is disappointing, but it will happen. But what the biggest concern should be is that the Jaguars now rank bottom-five in both pressures and pressure rate despite ranking in the top-5 in the week before.

According to NextGenStats, 10 Jaguars defenders have been credited with at least one pressure and the 10 have combined for 27 total pressures. 12 of those have come from Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, while the Jaguars have gotten just 4 combined pressures from Danny Striggow, Bryan Thomas Jr., Arik Armstead, Matt Dickerson, and Ruke Orhorhoro.