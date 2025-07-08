Dyami Brown Set to Be Critical Piece of Jaguars' Offense
Along with the addition of rookie Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in Washington Commanders' wide receiver Dyami Brown to create quite an offensive core for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Even though he wasn't brought in to be the feature player by any means, Brown is still excited to be a part of this growing franchise and shift the culture. So far, he's gotten nothing but praise from people around him.
"You look at somebody that's able to attack the field at all three levels," Head coach Liam Coen said. "He can go down the field on the post, in the go, in the pylons and be the top shelf, but also you can throw him a screen and he can go and do something with it. I can't coach that. I can't coach you to go and make three people miss after you've caught the ball. ... That's what he can do.
"Hopefully, he'll be able to help us at all three levels. He's hungry. He's coming off a successful end of the year. He wants to continue to do that."
Even his quarterback is pumped to play alongside him, which is always a good sign when you want your new players to develop chemistry prior to the season start.
"His speed obviously is a threat down the field, which is important as a receiver [to] stretch the field, but also he's a really, really smart football player," Lawrence said. "He's picked up the system really quickly. ... I don't know if you guys watch plenty of practices, he's gotten the ball a lot because it seems like he's always in the right spot. He always has a feel for the zone, like where to sit, where [to exploit] those voids."
Brown himself has shown himself to be a humble man and will contribute to this team in whatever way he can, even as a second or third option.
"At the end of the day, we want to come in and find our identity of who we are and who we're going to be," Brown said according to ESPN. "And I think with the offense that we have and the players that we have, we can make a lot of things happen.
"... Nobody's just running one route. We know we all do the exact same thing and it's kind of hard to guard three people that can necessarily do the same thing and then be explosive at the same time. I think even with the running backs that we have, they're explosive as well. ... I think this offense right here just sets us up for success."
