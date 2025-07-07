Jaguars' Best Contender for Comeback Player of the Year
The upcoming season for the Jacksonville Jaguars will be an important one for many reasons. But the most important position for them next season will be the quarterback position once again.
One thing that new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone did not have to worry about figuring out in their first offseason with the team is the quarterback position. That is because they have a good quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who will be their guy under center in 2025. That was a huge part of why Coen took to job for the Jaguars.
Coen has proven that he can evaluate the play of quarterbacks from his previous teams, and now will look to do it with Lawrence. Coen is one of the best playcallers in the league and will look to help bring the best out of Lawrence, something we have not seen during his NFL career. Coen will be important in finding the best way to make Lawrence successful starting next season.
From Lawrence, he has been a good quarterback so far in his career, but we are still waiting for him to take that next step and be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The Jaguars and Coen believe that they have not seen the best of Lawrence yet, and they will look to get him playing his best football of his career and make him consistently good.
Last season for Lawrence his season was filled with two different injuries. Now heading into 2025, he will look to bounce back in a big way and be that player for his team. Lawrence wants to play well, and he fills right at home with Coen calling plays now.
Pro Football Network named Lawrence as a top contender for NFL Comeback Player of the Year for the Jaguars.
It was a rough 2024 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and part of that was due to Trevor Lawrence missing time. He missed seven games and dealt with both shoulder issues and a major concussion.
Before his injury-shortened 2024 season, Lawrence went at least .500 in both of his previous two seasons and surpassed 4,000 passing yards both times. If he can stay healthy in 2025, he has the talent and the weapons around him to put up the numbers to make him a strong Comeback Player of the Year contender.
