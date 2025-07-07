What First Round Rookies Propose Problems on the Jaguars Schedule?
One of the staples of any professional sports selection process would be the fabled and infamous draft grades that follow almost immediately, and they vary based on whoever has the red pen. Frankly, it's fruitless to really put a grade on anybody until after three years. It's imperative to wait it out and see how a player has developed and adapted in all situations.
Rookies are wild cards. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, when they game plan each and every week, they don't necessarily know what impact certain players are going to bring. General Manager James Gladstone, Liam Coen and their staff know about what transpired at the combine, team visits, from their professional scouting department and from just being in the know.
Even though the grades don't really matter in some minds, it's hard to ignore them from a distance when trying to assess each opponent on the schedule for the Jaguars. Four rookies stand out glaringly as potential threats to the Jaguars in the regular season in 2025.
Going back a few months and employing the 2025 NFL Draft First-Round Grades for All 32 Picks from the NFL on SI, these are four of many rookies that could be a potential problem for "Duval's Finest" this season.
Week 5 - OT Josh Simmons - Kansas City Chiefs - Grade B
Josh Simmons is an absolute steal for the Chiefs, but the pick also has genuine risk attached to it. The Ohio State Buckeye was considered to be a top ten pick at this time last year, but a devastating knee injury cut his season to only six games. He's 6'5" and weighs 317 on the scales. If he comes back at and remains at full strength, the Jaguars could have even more trouble getting to Patrick Mahomes.
Week 9 - RB Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders - Grade A
Ashton Jeanty's a rare rookie that's actually expected to start immediately for the Raiders due to his impressive physical attributes and amazing accolades in the NCAA. At Boise State last season, he put himself in a statistical category that has only been matched by Barry Sanders, and we all know what he's done.
If Jeanty gets half of his NCAA-leading 2024 mark of 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns with the Raiders, he'll be an All Pro right away. The Jaguars will need their heads on a swivel to stop him. He can break away and break your day at any moment.
Weeks 14 & 17 - TE Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts - Grade A
Penn State has become Tight End University in the NCAA, with Mike Gesicki (2018), Pat Freiermuth (2021) and Brenton Strange (2023) all chosen as second-round picks. Warren, 14th overall, is the best of the bunch and immediately elevates the offense in Indy.
An phenomenal YAC guy and one that is brutal to tackle, he can immediately rival Brock Bowers as the best young TE in the NFL as evidenced by his 104 grabs, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in Happy Valley in 2024. The Jaguars see him twice a season and will have to make sure that Warren is accounted for at all times.
Week 16 - DB Jahdae Barron - Denver Broncos - Grade B+
Jahdae Barron is a physical speciman in the slot and a ball hawk to boot. Exceptional in coverage, he could be a game changer. Adding Barron to Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss and Talanoa Hufanga, the Broncos seem to be rebooting the No Fly Zone secondary of 2015. Trevor Lawrence can't make a mistake in his general direction or the back of his jersey may be all he sees.
These four rookies aren't the only 2025 Draft Picks on the schedule that the Jaguars will take a long hard look at before they actually see them in uniform and in stadium. But they are the most dangerous and making special plans to neutralize their powers will be vital for success in Duval in 2025.
