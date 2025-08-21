Dyami Brown Identifies Key Growing Moment in Jaguars Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are implementing a host of changes ahead of the 2025 NFL season. It makes sense why they would want to overhaul things, considering they're coming off an extremely disappointing 4-13 showing from last year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and their primary running backs in Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby remain, but there's not much continuity in the offense outside of those key players.
The changes started on the systemic level, with Jacksonville replacing former head coach Doug Pederson with Liam Coen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator from last season. With him, Coen brought on a new OC in Grant Udinski and a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile. Some of the on-field personnel may be the same, but the Jaguars will look very different in terms of approach.
With a brand new scheme, a revamped offensive line, and a few new weapons at his disposal, Trevor Lawrence has a lot on his plate that he'll have to fully absorb before the season opener. It goes beyond just the playbook, though. He'll also have to build up his chemistry with his new targets. The difference between a good quarterback-receiver pairing and a great one is how well they can connect when they have to go off script.
Dyami Brown believes Jaguars' group vacation was crucial for team-building
The NFL has a lot of personalities. Sometimes, egos can get in the way of something truly special. On the other hand, the right amount of confidence and harmony between a team's players can turn an organization into something more than the sum of its parts.
With all of the changes the Jacksonville Jaguars have made, they're essentially starting from scratch, both in terms of systematic mastery and team chemistry. Thankfully, the team recognized this in the offseason and took measures to accelerate the process. Speaking to Jacksonville media following a training camp practice, free agent acquisition Dyami Brown expressed how the Jaguars' group vacation in the Bahamas will prove instrumental down the stretch:
"That trip right there was amazing for us because we’re all new, and that was the first step of us getting together and kind of building the chemistry. Even knowing our timing, getting our timing down, and knowing how each player runs different routes, and understanding what the quarterback wants and what we want at the same time. I think that trip right there was just for us to go out there and be able to communicate, but still build a bond outside of football."
If the Jaguars can exceed expectations in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, they'll have the Bahamas trip to look back on as a key team-building moment. If they can really exceed expectations, they could have an even better vacation come next offseason.
