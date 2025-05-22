Dyami Brown Quickly Making Impression On Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it a priority to target former Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown this offseason, and it has not taken long for the free agent to make a quick impression on his new team.
“Helmets and shorts, so we’ll see, but he’s been another guy where you look at Travis, you look at BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.], you look at the speed of that group running off the ball. It’s exciting watching the guys run off the ball," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said earlier this week.
"More than anything, the way they work. I think you see how intentional and deliberate he is, not just in the individual periods when you talk about the receivers, but even in the team periods."
Brown had a stellar playoff campaign for the Commanders to close out his rookie contract, and general manager James Gladstone has been a fan of his game since he was a prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.
So far, it looks like Brown fits seamlessly into Liam Coen's offensive scheme. Of all of the players on the practice field for the Jaguars in this week's OTAs practice, Brown's performance and general smoothness stood out as much as anyone else did.
"His attention to detail, trying to do everything in a way that expresses that everything matters for us," Udinski said.
"Whether it’s schematic, his footwork, his hands, the way that he’s dropping his weight, the way he is running his routes. He’s really deliberate in the way he practices. That attention to detail is contagious. Not just in the receiver room but hopefully across the whole offense.”
There is still a long way to go for all of the pieces to come together, of course. But for now, Brown seems to be one of the new acquisitions who is having an easy transition period.
"I thought [WR] Dyami Brown had a really nice day prior to kind of getting a little bit—I mean, he was feeling it," Coen said.
"These guys, you could tell talking to them, they were feeling the heat, they were feeling their legs a little bit, and ultimately, that’s what this is all about. Trying to get those back underneath ourselves, getting better into football shape. You can run, you can do all these things all you want, but until you start going out there in football and doing it, it’s a different feel.”
