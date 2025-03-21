EXCLUSIVE: Executives Believe Draft's Top WR Is Option For Jaguars
It is officially NFL Draft season.
With free agency now moved to the rearview mirror, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to turn their complete focus to next month's draft. And sitting with the No. 5 pick, the Jaguars have a real shot to find a true game-changer.
There are several options for the selection, pending how the first four picks go. The Jaguars could opt to boost the trenches on offense or defense with Will Campbell or Mason Graham. Or perhaps a top-3 prospect like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter fall to the Jaguars at No. 5.
What if the Jaguars want to go with an offensive weapon with the fifth pick, though? Is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan a logical fit with Jacksonville?
Two NFL Executives speaking to the Jacksonville Jaguars on SI exclusively told us in the last 24 hours that they think McMillan makes sense for the Jaguars.
"I think Tet makes so much sense for them. At some point, you have your offensive guru at coach and a quarter of a billion-dollar quarterback. You have to go get him a real weapon, and watching how the Jags have interacted with him, it is obvious there is real interest," one executive said.
The other said, "I think he isn't No. 1 on their board, but based on the level of interest shown and the reality of how things are in Duvall, I am shocked more people haven't put two-and-two together with Tet and the Jags. You spend the money on the kid (Trevor Lawrence), and that new stadium needs butts in the seats. Shad Khan is not a fool, offense sells tickets, that is why he picked Coen, and Tetairoa McMillan makes so much sense."
McMillan is the consensus No. 1 receiver in the class as it stands today. Time will tell if the Jaguars truly want to pair him with Brian Thomas Jr., but it is not an impossible reality.
"That's a little bit higher than I have him, but I have him as a top receiver. You'd have two power forward types. He's got unbelievable body control with hands to go play above the end like red zone weapon, Drake London-esque, a real, real smooth mover," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said last month about the Jaguars and McMillan.
"I have him as the 15th player. Gosh, I guess that's not that far removed from where I have him graded. I think you could make that argument. That would be a fun pairing."
