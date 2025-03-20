Who is the Jaguars' Worst First-Round Fit?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big chance to add a difference-maker with the No. 5 pick in next month's NFL Draft, but is there a scenario where things could go wrong?
In a lot of ways, the Jaguars have so many clear needs that it is hard envisioning them not landing an impact player at No. 5. But as the days and weeks lead up to the draft, there will certainly be a wide array of opinions on what the right and wrong moves for the Jaguars could be.
Pro Football Focus recently looked at the worst first-round fits for each team, and for the Jaguars they focused on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is widely projected to be the top wide receiver off the board next month.
"Between Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington, Jacksonville already has plenty of downfield threats in the passing game. Their biggest needs are in the trenches and secondary, making players like Mason Graham, Travis Hunter or Will Johnson more logical picks," PFF said.
In some ways, it makes sense for the Jaguars' worst fit to be a wide receiver. Taking a wide receiver in the top-5 isn't a great value move to begin with, but especially in this class. While McMillan is the top receiver in this year's class, he does not have anything close to the profile of a top-5 pick.
With that said, the Jaguars' current wide receiver room should not force the Jaguars to ignore any wide receiver prospect. They moved on from four receivers this offseason and need to restock the depth chart, and other than Brian Thomas Jr. there is no clear long-term piece.
Brown is only on a one-year deal, Davis' has a contract the Jaguars can easily move on from next year, and it remains to be seen if Washington has a large role in the offense.
Overall, the Jaguars need to add receiver help early in the draft. The sweet spot, though, looks like the second or third-round and not quite at No. 5 overall.
With that said, we will see in just a few weeks how the team really feels about its wide receiver room.
