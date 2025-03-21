EXCLUSIVE: Jaguars Meet With Intriguing WR At Big 12 Pro Day
The pro day circuit has officially begun, and teams are starting to send their scouts and coaches across the country to find the next generation of NFL stars.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially hit the road, and there is one speedy wide receiver who they have spoken with.
According to sources with knowledge of the information, the Jaguars met with Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin at the Big 12 pro day. This is an interesting meeting for a few reasons, notably because of the Jaguars' needs at the wide receiver position.
Baldwin, listed at 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, is a walking big-play threat who would bring serious speed to any NFL offense.
Baldwin played in all 13 games last season, catching 27 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his college career with 99 catches for 1,673 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch. He finished his career with six 100+ yard receiving games, which ranked 13th in Baylor history.
Baldwin led Baylor in catches and yards in 2022 and 2023 as well, proving himself to be a consistent piece of Baylor's passing game.
One potential comparison for Baldwin could be none other than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who Jaguars general manager James Gladstone knows well after his time with the Rams.
The McVay tree seems to place an emphasis on speed and versatility in pass-catching targets as opposed to size, which could make Baldwin a logical target for the franchise sometime on Day 3 of next month's NFL Draft.
Four receivers from the Jaguars' 2024 roster departed in free agency via a trade, release or signing elsewhere: Christian Kirk, Tim Jones, Devin Duvernay, and Josh Reynolds. The Jaguars signed Dyami Brown on the first day of free agency, but otherwise they have not added to the wide receiver position.
With 10 draft picks in next month's draft, it is expected for the Jaguars to invest at wide receiver at some point -- potentially even multiple times.
The Jaguars need to continue to add young pass-catchers to a unit that is being completely revamped, and the draft is set to be the best way to do it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.