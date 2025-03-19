BREAKING: NFL Executive Shares Interesting Jaguars Personnel Information
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit big on Travon Walker when they selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
While the pick was controversial at the time due to the Jaguars passing on Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Walker has notched back-to-back double-digit sack seasons and has proven the Jaguars were smart to bet on his potential.
With Walker entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, however, the Jaguars' new regime will soon have to make some serious decisions on Walker. The Jaguars will likely pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, but what will the Jaguars do if other teams around the NFL show interest in the former top pick?
An NFL exeuctive has told Jacksonville Jaguars On SI that, "There is a lot of interest around the league in Jaguars' Travon Walker, should the Jaguars choose to move on. For a rebuilding team, the offers may be so high that they couldn't refuse it. I don't want they want to move him, but when you are rebuilding you have to look at every option."
It does not appear by any means the Jaguars are shopping Walker, who has long been seen internally as one of the Jaguars' toughest and most durable players. With that said, there is a new regime in charge with head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, and none fo them were involved with selecting Walker.
Perhaps the Jaguars get an offer they absolutely can not refuse for Walker, who is still only 24. It would make sense for other teams to be interested in him if they have needs on the edge and no top pick to acquire a blue-chip pass-rusher, too.
Ultimately, Gladstone and Coen could want to get their own guys in to fit their new scheme and culture. But Walker is, as Gladstone says, "intangibly rich" and is one of the top workers and locker room presences on the entire team, so he should fit right in.
Walker has been a tremendous player for the Jaguars, especially over the last two years. And it is been no secret that those in the NFL have more respect for his game than casual followers of the league.
