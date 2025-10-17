Fantasy World Isn't Buying the Hype Around Jaguars Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't come close to meeting their offensive expectations from before the 2025 NFL season. With Head Coach Liam Coen on board to restructure a talented unit featuring high-profile names such as Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr., there was a lot of optimism that this team could become an elite attack and, subsequently, a fantasy football factory.
Each of those three players has put together some quality outings so far this season. However, the Jaguars just haven't been consistent enough for fantasy owners to be able to trust any of their options on a weekly basis. They'll be hoping to change that throughout the remainder of the campaign.
One player who the fantasy world has been waiting on to show up is second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. He's had an underrated and underdiscussed rookie season, with plenty of highlight plays under his belt on both sides of the ball, but hasn't had the box score impact necessary to be a fantasy star.
Will Week 7 mark Travis Hunter Jr.'s breakout?
In each game this season, Travis Hunter Jr. has produced indicators that he's on the verge of a breakthrough in the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, especially in the last three weeks. He went for back-to-back career highs in receiving yards against the San Francisco 49ers and then the Kansas City Chiefs.
He made a couple of splash plays in Week 5's Monday Night Football showdown that really brought the excitement around his potential as a wide receiver to a head. He took a massive step back statistically in the Jaguars' last game versus the Seattle Seahawks, but ran the most routes he's ever run in a single game in the NFL, suggesting that his usage on that side of the ball is on a notable uptick.
That's only been reasserted by Head Coach Liam Coen, who said after the game that Hunter Jr. will be featured as the number-one option on more plays moving forward. However, not everyone is buying into the hype, including NFL.com's Michael Florio:
"The good news: Last week, Hunter played 79 percent of the snaps on offense, led the Jags in routes run and received seven targets. The bad news: It still didn't translate to many fantasy points. He has yet to hit double digits in a week. The usage is trending up, but until we see him and Trevor Lawrence connect more frequently, Hunter has to hit the bench. I still believe there is a lot of upside here, though, so don't drop him yet."
