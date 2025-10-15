Jaguars Finally Get Long-Awaited Fantasy Breakout
Of course, no one expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the 2025 NFL season at 16-1. However, the way they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 was quite the gut punch for this team. They seemed to lose their identity a bit in their 20-12 defeat.
In the loss, the Jaguars weren't really able to do any of the things they had done well in their first five games of the year. They struggled to run the ball, didn't force any turnovers on defense, and failed to generate big plays on the attack. Trevor Lawrence took a career-high seven sacks, while Jacksonville couldn't put any significant pressure on Sam Darnold.
That pitiful performance understandably has this team and its fans reeling a bit. They'll now have to prove in their next matchup with the Los Angeles Rams that they can get back on track and that their initial stretch wasn't a fluke. On the bright side, the Jaguars did get one breakthrough that they can build off moving forward.
Brian Thomas Jr. finally found his footing
For the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Brian Thomas Jr. struggled to make a significant impact in this new-look Jacksonville Jaguars offense. He had shown some signs of progress leading into his last game against the Seattle Seahawks, but the team was still searching for a truly dominant showing from him.
They got it in Week 6. He had by far his best outing of the year, pulling down eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also had another long catch-and-run for a score taken off the board due to Travis Hunter Jr. lining up slightly offside. That gave him a season-high 23 full-PPR points and a momentous performance he can build off moving forward. ESPN's Matt Bowen named BTJ one of fantasy's biggest winners of the week:
"After a slight uptick in fantasy numbers over his past two games, Thomas posted his best totals of the season in the Week 6 loss to the Seahawks. Thomas finished with 23.0 points, catching eight of a team-high 10 targets for 90 yards, plus he brought in his first touchdown catch. Thomas has caught 17 of 23 targets over his past three games, and we are seeing more efficient throwing from quarterback Trevor Lawrence when targeting his No.1 receiver. The arrow is pointing up on Thomas heading into the Week 7 game versus the Rams."
The Los Angeles Rams have a decent defense, but they're extremely questionable in their back seven. That could mean another big game for Thomas Jr., as the Jaguars will likely have to sling it to keep pace with Matthew Stafford and co.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to see how Brian Thomas Jr. progresses from his breakout in Week 6.
Please let us know your thoughts on his fantasy prospects against the Rams and for the remainder of the season when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.