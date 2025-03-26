Grading the Jaguars' Early Offseason Haul
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several moves this offseason that are likely to be overlooked by those outside the organization, including their fans. However, the Jaguars have taken a level-headed approach to the early portion of free agency, while still adding players to their roster.
The Jaguars hired James Gladstone as their new general manager this summer, making him one of the youngest general managers hired in National Football League history. Gladstone was tasked with fixing one of the NFL's worst rosters and immediately made changes.
Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team recently graded the early offseason haul of every team in the American Football Conference. He gave the Jaguars a C+ after their moves to start free agency this summer. Brooke noted the Jaguars' decision to rebuild their roster from the ground up.
"New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone decided to completely gut the roster of former GM Trent Baalke's picks in favor of trying to rebuild something from the ground up with his guys," Brooke said.
"That has meant some big-name departures all offseason, including players like Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, and Ronald Darby. The Jaguars haven't tried to make big swings but found solid value at positions with acquisitions like Patrick Mekari, Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Murray.
"It's hard for Jaguars fans to get too excited about all of these moves, but Gladstone seems content with a long-term approach to rebuilding a team that's struggled to find consistent success," Brooke said.
The Jaguars have not made many moves this offseason that should get them through next season with at least marginally better results than the past two seasons. With the NFL Draft right around the corner, the Jaguars still have other opportunities to improve their roster this summer.
Still, Gladstone and the Jaguars' coaching staff must work together to give their team the best chance to win. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the turnaround in fortune they seek will likely take more than one offseason of under-the-radar signings and a potentially productive draft haul.
Jacksonville can continue to improve in many areas this season, including wide receiver and several defensive positions, which are alarmingly thin.
