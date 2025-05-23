Udinski is Ready to Show He Has What It Takes
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made more than a few changes to their front office and roster this season. Additions such as Liam Coen and Travis Hunter have rightfully gotten most of the attention, but the addition of offensive coordinator Grant Udinski may be one of Jacksonville's top moves.
The Jaguars have struggled across the board over the past few seasons. James Gladstone has already addressed many of the Jaguars' most pressing offseason needs. Gladstone added several offensive additions in the NFL Draft and free agency that could potentially help the Jaguars.
Udinski is set to enter his first season as an offensive coordinator, and has been tasked with improving a struggling Jaguars offense. Jacksonville has talent at the most critical positions on offense, including quarterback and wide receiver. However, the Jaguars need improved playcalling.
“A lot. We would probably spend all day here if I listed it all. I think I learned first and foremost about the people that I’m doing it with. A lot of these guys I had interacted with, but not spent a ton of time working with. It is such a human element to it where there are different personalities, different people. Not just the players, but the coaching staff. Kind of learning that workflow and the dynamic. Trying to find a groove between strengths, weaknesses, how to optimize that workflow. That’s been the biggest thing," Udinski said.
Jacksonville's offense will go as Udinski goes. They desperately need him to breathe fresh air into the Jaguars' offense this offseason and upcoming regular season.
The Jaguars need Udinski to help their offense become more cohesive and more explosive. After multiple seasons of subpar performances, the Jaguars hope an improved license and coaching staff can help turn the Jaguars.
“Really kind of in a similar setting, the way we did here when we do two spots, or the one defense is up against the two offense, and you split, so you go over to a second field and have the opportunity to call it and run the drill. That was really my opportunity to do that there, so it mirrored pretty similarly to what I was able to do here," Udinski said.
