BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Jaguars' Wyatt Milum Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have another offensive lineman, this time selecting West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum with the No. 89 pick after a trade up with the Houston Texans.
Sports Illustrated gave the Jaguars a B- for the selection of Milum.
"Milum, a four-year starter at West Virginia, might have forgotten what it’s like to give up a sack. After starting at right tackle, he moved to the left side and didn’t allow a sack there during three seasons. The 6' 7" and 313-pound Milum was a consensus All-American and named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024," Sports Illustrated said.
"A four-year starter at West Virginia, Milum spent his freshman year at right tackle before switching to left tackle for his final three campaigns—and he didn’t allow a sack on the left side. But with 32⅛-inch arms, Milum will likely be forced to kick inside to guard as a pro. The 6' 6½", 313-pounder has strong hands, quick eyes and a steady anchor in pass protection, and he creates movement in the run game. Milum’s lack of length stresses his punch timing and placement, both of which are inconsistent, and he’s too often knocked off balance. Milum is athletic and controlled enough to pull and climb, and while he didn’t play guard in either high school or college, his skill set should translate to a variety of schemes,"
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Friday the Jaguars would let Milum play guard first and foremost.
“Yeah obviously a player with a lot of experience. I think generally if I take a step back, something that I articulated in the interview process is that the trenches would be something that we prioritize. Obviously, I think that's something that will showcase through our actions in pro-free agency, and obviously here with the first three picks, we see that show up again," Gladstone said after Day 2.
"Obviously, competition across the entire roster is important to us, but I think making sure that at the offensive line, depth is never something that we're concerned with. Obviously, he's somebody that's walking in as a rookie and is going to come in with a high level of college experience and really a lot of the elements that I think our fan base now knows we covet, which are the intangible elements. It's something that we look forward to him bringing to the room and really absorbing across the group that's already here.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story on the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Please let us know your thoughts on this grade and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.