One Mock Draft Has Jaguars Making Shocking 1st-Round Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a great job in putting the right pieces in place this offseason to turn things around next season. All the moves the franchise has made this offseason have not only been to start winning now but also in the future. The Jaguars roster is full of young talented players, now they just have to put it together
That is why owner Shad Khad hired head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone to lead the way. These two can get the Jaguars going in the right direction as they bring their brilliant football minds to Jacksonville.
Something the team has not had in a long time is a head coach with a great offensive mind and a general manager that has a proven track record of finding players that best fit the team's needs, whether it is in free agency or the NFL Draft.
Coen and Gladstone have made a lot of good moves in free agency, now they are looking to get the right players in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
One mock draft has the Jaguars making a shocking pick with the fifth overall pick.
The NFL Stock Exchange Show has the Jaguars selecting top running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State with the fifth overall pick.
"Can I sell you Jeanty to the Jaguars?" asked one member.
"For the Jaguars, no. I think they have more needs than I think they can get. Good things in this running back class, and I mean real good things in this running back class later on down. As far as, like, blue-chip player like we know, we got a good football player, yeah, you could sell me on that immediately," said EJ Snyder.
"So Travis Etienne is on his last year of his deal, and he is Travis Etienne," said Brett Kollmann. "And Tank Bigsby is a really solid number two with two years left on his deal but we got five years of contract control for a potential elite running back. You got Brian Thomas Jr at receiver ... If I had to take somebody top five, I would sleep a little bit better at night if it was Ashton Jeanty but that is just me."
