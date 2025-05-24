Liam Coen Pleased With Jaguars' Offseason Attendance
For Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the first organized team activity period of his tenure as head coach is a key step.
It is a time for Coen and his staff to set the tone for the rest of the Jaguars offseason now that all of the rookies and veterans are under the same roof.
While no games are won in OTAs, the offseason period certainly gives Coen and his staff a chance to make strides with the locker room before the real games begin in September. And so far, the signs to Coen have been positive ones.
Amongst the most positive signs has been the Jaguars' attendance during the voluntary practice period, with nearly every member of the 90-man roster at Monday's first OTA.
"Ultimately, it’s voluntary, right? All we ask is if you aren’t going to be here, can you communicate to us in a timely manner. That’s been consistently getting better as we’ve gone, and it really has over the last few weeks gotten so much better just from clear communication on what are the expectations if you’re going to be here," Coen said.
The next OTA practice that will be open is on Tuesday, and one can expect for the Jaguars to already take leaps by then.
While OTAs will not define this Jaguars team, or any other team for that matter, it is still an important step along the long journey to putting that team together.
And so far, it appears both the coaching staff and the roster are on the same page when it comes to what is expected over the course of the offseason program. From the veteran stars like Trevor Lawrence to even the unsigned rookies like Travis Hunter, the Jaguars' attendance will be expected to remain high.
"We’re setting schedules. We’re setting up individual work that we want to be individualized for some of those players and anybody. I’ve been pleased with the guys who have been here and working. They’ve done nothing but do what we ask. They’ve been doing it from day one," Coen said.
"They’ve worked their tails off. They seem to have good energy at all times, and it’s not always easy to come out and be buzzing around. Ultimately, these guys, it’s their jobs, but they’ve done their jobs to a high level thus far.”
